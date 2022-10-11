Hospital Report: October 11, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

David Eugene Thomas, 60, of Keokuk, IA, died October 3 at Aspire Nursing Home in Donnellson, IA. Vigen Memorial Home.

Sharon S. Brumback, 79 of Palmyra, Missouri passed away October 9 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. Arnold’s Funeral Home.

Susan “Susie” K. Arp, 69, of Quincy, IL, passed away October 8 at Barry Community Care Center in Barry, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Kevin Dean Winfield, 59, of Liberty, IL, passed away October 7 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Patrick E. O’Neal age 75 of Ellisville, MO, formerly of Quincy, died on October 7 in St. Luke Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Ian & Emily Green of Camp Point, IL....boy

Umut Gomceli* & Senem Salar-Gomceli of *Manisa, Turkey and Kayseri, Turkey....boy

