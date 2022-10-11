‘I coach because ...’ Coaches at Quincy schools tell why they love what they do

”Coaches are highly qualified teachers -- in highly specialized fields. But more than that, they are friends and counselors who help to instill in their charges important attitudes that will serve them all their lives.”

QUINCY (WGEM) - A survey of coaches in various sports at the four schools in Quincy seems to support what former President Richard Nixon said in creating National Coaches Day, which was celebrated last week. Nixon was a staunch sports fan, especially football, and often cited the role coaches played in shaping his formative years.

High schools and colleges in Quincy and throughout the area over the past 100 years or so have had so many men and women who have won more than their share of games, collected countless numbers of postseason hardware, and have found themselves recognized by multiple hall of fames. Most importantly, these coaches -- not only the head coaches but the numerous assistant coaches, too -- have touched the lives and built long-lasting relationships with thousands upon thousands of young men and women.

Oftentimes, the profession comes with many sacrifices to their own personal lives, missing birthdays, weddings and anniversaries, and many other personal events. And if you are going to be a spouse of a coach, by all means, make sure you understand what you signed up for.

Lastly, while this particular discussion centers on athletics, don’t forget and overlook the contributions made by countless band and choral directors, cheerleading and dance team sponsors, drama teachers, club sponsors, eSports mentors, and many, many others.

Here is a sampling of Quincy head coaches who were asked to answer the question: “I coach because ...”

STEVE HAWKINS, Quincy University men’s basketball: I coach because of an idea I believe strongly in. I believe that the court of competition is the best classroom for teaching young people the life skills that they will truly use and need for the rest of their lives. Working with people from all walks of life, development of competitive spirit, compassion for others, teamwork, dealing with pressure, time management, sense of family, personal discipline, accountability, healthy lifestyle, etc. are a small sample of the traits that can serve players for the rest of their lives. Helping young men turn into men is a very rewarding process to watch and guide them through. The transition from coach to friend is the ultimate payoff. It’s also pretty cool to wear sweats or shorts and a t-shirt to work most days!

KACY BAILEY, Quincy University women’s basketball: I coach because this is is the only job I have had in my life and I love it. I coach for the relationships. I believe you win with people in life. I have the opportunity to surround myself with young, ambitious, growing young women who I can help continue to grow and blossom into powerful women of the future. I love being able to share my experiences and passion with hungry young adults who will eventually make a path and live their passion of their own one day. Impacting others, helping others makes life purposeful. On top of helping young women grow, I love competing. I love problem-solving, which is scouting or trying to figure out how to develop someone. This game has given me so much joy and I hope to continue to pass down that same joy to others.

GARY BASS, Quincy University football: I coach because I want to make an impact in a young man’s life. So many young men don’t have significant male role models in their life sometimes and I get the opportunity to help teach them how to handle emotions, fight through adversity, work together as a team and manage stress in their day-to-day lives. We are a FAMILY first and foremost and that matters. My biggest quote as a coach that I live by is, “People do not care how much you know until they know how much you care,” and I will stand by that throughout my entire coaching career. It’s about caring, mentoring, and teaching each and every day.

MACKENZIE BELLOWS SCHISSEL, Quincy University women’s soccer: I coach because soccer has impacted my life in so many ways and has given me amazing opportunities, the biggest one being my job. Coaching allows me to give back to the game and share my love and passion for soccer with my team and give young players the same opportunity and experiences that I had. Being able to impact young lives through the sport of soccer is one of the most rewarding experiences and I will be forever grateful for the opportunities that soccer has given me.

KEVIN MEYER, Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball: I coach because I love the game of basketball and the life lessons that it teaches. Basketball reveals character and forces you to stare adversity in the face. Not every shot goes in, not all of the breaks go your way and some things are out of your control. You still have to give max effort and do your best. You have to do that in life as well be it at work, with family, and other aspects. Every season brings a new experience and challenge. I love this game.

MARK LONGO, Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer: I coach because I love sports, enjoy competition, and love developing players/teams. Plus, coaching young adults helps me stay/feel young (at least most days it does).

COURTNEY KVITLE, Quincy Notre Dame volleyball: I coach because I love sharing my passion. I feel as if I am giving back to the community everything that I learned being a player. I also enjoy being a role model for my players and teaching them that there is a lot more to learn through athletics than just the sport you are playing.

GREG REIS, Quincy Notre Dame boys soccer: I coach because I enjoy being around the game that has given me so much. Being able to give back to my alma mater and helping players take their game to the next level is awesome. I love the energy I get from the kids and the passion I get from the assistant coaches. If I can help the game of soccer half as much as my mentors, I have accomplished a lot!

ERIC ORNE, Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball and softball: I coach because each new season brings an opportunity to be a part of “The Process” it takes to be successful day in and day out. In some years, “The Process” not only can define a coach’s impact on his or her team’s huddle but how the strength of that huddle in being a great teammate showcases itself into life-changing moments.

ANDY DOUGLAS, Quincy High boys basketball: I coach because it puts me in a position to help kids achieve success on and off the court. There are so many life lessons that are taught through sports. When the ball stops bouncing, I want our guys to be able to pull from lessons learned while playing Blue Devil basketball and be successful in the workforce, in their homes as husbands and fathers, and in life.

LAURA McCLELLAND, Quincy High boys and girls track: I coach because of multiple reasons. I never intended on becoming a coach or even considered it, even while I was an athlete. As an athlete I saw the struggles my coaches went through, which were often very public; I never wanted that. Yet, I always saw everything my coaches put into us athletes and how hard they worked for us and the passion they have for their sport. Now, as a coach I often reflect on all they did and have a greater appreciation of everything my coaches did for us. I want to do the same for the athletes I coach today, I want to make those who taught me proud. I coach to give support to all levels of athletes and to inspire them to reach personal goals. I coach to help build positive self-images of athletes and teach them empathy. I want to give back to my sport, as my coaches had, and want to develop the drive in the youth to keep active, motivated, and inspired. I coach to help teach athletes to be able to work with others, to build an atmosphere where all can succeed and teach resilience through personal and team struggles and through the success.

RICK LITTLE, Quincy High football: I coach because of the experiences and coaches that I had growing up. I was fortunate to have had great influences/coaches in my life at an early age. I love making a difference in young people’s lives and love the competition that the game provides and how if prepares young people for the game of life. I am extremely blessed to have a passion and love that many people call work. I am one of the few that knew exactly what I was going to do and what I was going to be dating back to when I was in legendary Coach Jim Unruh’s fifth-grade class. I was also fortunate to have two older brothers blaze that path and allow me to be the water/ball boy while they were playing.

BRAD DANCE, Quincy High girls basketball: I coach because I love being around the game of basketball. Especially athletes that want to improve; they start as individuals and throughout the year develop into a team and a family. Building the relationships with players is a great thing. The best part is still being in contact with some of my former players.

LAUREN BOGLE, John Wood Community College women’s basketball: I coach because I have a love of the game. I have a passion for basketball, the growth of the game and my players and the relationships you build, and the impact the game can have on athletes well into the future.

BRAD HOYT: John Wood Community College athletic director/men’s basketball: I really believe that one of the best compliments someone can get is to be labeled a “great teammate.” Coaching gets you in the middle of that -- helping individuals become great teammates. Working through that then creates cool chances to build great relationships with some big-time people and families. Coaching can be tough, rewarding and is extremely public -- all great ways to develop great lifelong teammates.

(NOTE: In my immediate family, I have five members who are coaches so I better include them, too!)

TROY POTTS, son, Quincy University men’s basketball graduate assistant: I coach because the game of basketball has been a very important part of my life and upbringing. This is because of some unbelievable coaches that I had the luxury of playing for. I want to be one of those people for all of my players.

TOM WARD, brother-in-law, Otterville (Mo.) boys basketball: I coach because I like to watch teams come together as season goes along. For the competition, strategic part of game and hopefully help impact players way of dealing with ups and downs in life.

TERRI WARD, sister-in-law, retired girls basketball, golf, softball, archery: I started coaching because of the competition, adrenaline rush, and the high from winning, as well as the camaraderie with other coaches. Took me a while to figure out that loving on kids is far more important and let winning and losing take care of itself. To this day, I love the feeling you get from helping young people grow as a person and an athlete. Can’t think of a more rewarding career, loved to empower young women.

TIMOTHY WARD, nephew, assistant basketball/recruiting coordinator, Northwestern State (La.) University: I coach because I want to give back to young men like coaches gave to me. To help them become leaders and passionate about everything they do in life. I also love the relationship that I will have forever with people in the profession and with the student-athletes that I coach.

JODY FORD, brother-in-law, assistant football coach/recruiting coordinator, Texas Lutheran University: I was taught at an early age that if you want to coach, you should do it because you care about kids. I had so many coaches and teachers who have impacted me in major ways and who have made my entire life better. So many kids today do not have a mom or a dad to teach them what’s right. Some have never seen the inside of a church. It is important to win in this profession, but my first 20 years of coaching I did not win. The last seven years I have been on winning teams. However, there are kids that I have coached that have an amazing life today and are raising their own families because of a degree I was able to help provide for them and some life lessons of sacrifice, commitment, toughness, love, and family that they learned while on the roller coaster. That will always be a huge win for me regardless of what the scoreboard says. Our society should be more like the inside of a team locker room. It’s pretty special in there. I am a life coach first. This is what God put me here to do.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.