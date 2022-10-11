Macomb to implement new TIF district in Oct. 17 council meeting

MACOMB (WGEM) - The City of Macomb is in the process of implementing a new tax increment finance (TIF) district in order to spark economic development.

The now expired downtown TIF was in effect for 34 years and generated $5.4 million in public improvement projects. The new TIF will include the entire downtown area along with properties alongside East Jackson Street.

Macomb Mayor Michael Inman said implementing a TIF allows the city to set aside money for future projects. Inman said this includes giving additional funding for upgrades that are just out of business developers budgets.

While it’s unclear how much money the new TIF could generate, Inman said the amount relies on what developments are made during the new TIF’s 23 years.

“It depends on what the value of that new development or redevelopment will bring to the tax roll, so it could be substantial,” Inman said.

Inman said he hopes establishing a new TIF will decrease the amount of building vacancies.

“We think we’ve done a good job of managing it, getting redevelopment and at the same time reinvesting in our community and that’s what it’s designed to do,” Inman said.

One entrepreneur that benefited from the downtown TIF was Jena Bredeman.

Bredeman is the owner of 17 E. Side Square, which is currently being renovated into JBEE Designs. Bredeman said she began renovating the facility last December.

The building has overlooked downtown since the 1890′s. When Bredeman first began renovations, she wanted to make it a point to restore the exterior to its original look. That included recreating a turret.

Bredeman utilized $20,000 in TIF money to complete the project.

“It just came as an opportunity to put some money into the exterior of the building, and it really works wonderful for the community because it motivated me to do the project,” Bredeman said.

While the total cost of exterior work totaled $50,000, Bredeman said the TIF money pushed the project through.

“We still invested a significant amount into the project with our own money, but having that additional fund from the city really pushed us forward,” Bredeman said.

Bredeman continues to renovate the inside of the building and hopes to open before December.

Inman said the proposed Downtown-Eastside Tax Increment Financing District will be approved in the Monday, Oct. 17 city council meeting.

The TIF spans as far north to the Lamoine River and as far south to E. Jefferson Street.

