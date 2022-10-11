‘Magnolia’ actress Eileen Ryan dies at age 94

"Magnolia" actress Eileen Ryan dies at age 94.
"Magnolia" actress Eileen Ryan dies at age 94.(CNN, POOL)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Family members, friends, and fans are remembering veteran actress Eileen Ryan.

The actress died at her home on Sunday, just a week ahead of her 95th birthday.

Her passing was announced by the publicist of her son, actor Sean Penn.

Ryan’s career spanned decades, including roles in the movies “Magnolia” and “I Am Sam.” She also had many television appearances, starring in the series “The Twilight Zone” in the 1960s.

She continued her television work for more than 35 years, and also had roles in “ER”, “Ally McBeal” and “NYPD Blue.”

Ryan’s family also includes late actor Chris Penn and singer Michael Penn.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blessing Hospital
Blessing eliminates about 150 positions
Tiara Bonner (left), Jason Anderson (right)
Two people face murder charges after man dies from assault in Hannibal
One seriously injured in Hannibal assault
Hannibal police investigate downtown death
Thomas D.C. Payne and Jordan A Payne
Two more charged after man dies from assault in Hannibal
One seriously injured in Hannibal assault
Man seriously injured in Hannibal assault

Latest News

HLGU O'Laughlin
Sen. O’Laughlin speaks to Hannibal-LaGrange University students
Three properties on Quincy’s northeast side of town will soon be torn down. Quincy City Council...
City to tear down properties in poor condition
City to tear down properties in poor condition
City to tear down properties in poor condition
Palmyra School Board
Palmyra R-1 School District continues to discuss new security cameras
Palmyra R-1 School District continues to discuss new security cameras
Palmyra R-1 School District continues to discuss new security cameras