Mega Millions jackpot reaches $445 million

The Mega Millions jackpot reached $445 million on Tuesday. The drawing is happening Tuesday...
The Mega Millions jackpot reached $445 million on Tuesday. The drawing is happening Tuesday night.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are looking to try your luck at the lottery, the next Mega Millions drawing will take place Tuesday.

The jackpot has now reached $445 million, or a $226 million cash payout.

If a winner is drawn Tuesday, this would be the 12th-largest jackpot in the game’s 20-year history.

The last jackpot, won on July 29, was worth nearly $1.4 billion, the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blessing Hospital
Blessing eliminates about 150 positions
Thomas D.C. Payne and Jordan A Payne
Two more charged after man dies from assault in Hannibal
Tiara Bonner (left), Jason Anderson (right)
Two people face murder charges after man dies from assault in Hannibal
Nicolas Hummel
Another man arrested in connection with nightclub stabbing
One seriously injured in Hannibal assault
Hannibal residents, tourists concerned following Main Street homicide

Latest News

Starbucks customers can now earn Delta SkyMiles under new loyalty program partnership.
Starbucks customers can now earn miles at Delta Airlines
The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly condemned Russia's attempted annexations in...
UN demands Russia reverse ‘illegal’ annexations in Ukraine
President Biden made remarks on protecting and conserving America’s iconic outdoor spaces.
Biden, in Colorado, designates first new national monument
Veronica Sance holds a sign at a news conference to denounce racism and demand change in...
Scandalized Los Angeles leader resigns City Council seat
Pharmacies are reportedly having trouble keeping the prescription drug Adderall in stock.
Major pharmacies facing ADHD drug shortages amid record-high demand, report says