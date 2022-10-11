Quincy High School prepares for Octoberfest

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy High School’s music department has been practicing for Octoberfest since June.

Octoberfest is the largest fundraiser of the year for Quincy’s K-12 music programs.

“It’ll bring the community closer. I think it will help have the music department move forward and have us all feel more connected to the community,” said QHS Drum Major Lydia Fisher.

This event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15.

It will feature a parade down Maine Street at 2 p.m. and a field competition at 5 p.m. at QHS Flinn Stadium.

There will be 16 bands from the Tri-States for the parade and 13 bands for the field show performance.

“We’re really excited that we get to showcase all of our kid’s hard work and everything that they’ve been doing to prepare for it. It’s really important that the community see’s that because these kid’s work really hard and we’re lucky to have them. We’re lucky to have the support of the community,” said QHS Band Director Jeff Duffy.

Duffy said there will be hundreds of people across the Tri-States that will come out to Octoberfest.

