Quincy Public Library welcomes author for Big Read event

QUINCY (WGEM) -The Quincy Public Library is bringing in Amberley Snyder, author of Walk Ride Rodeo.

Her book is about her journey back into barrel racing after becoming paralyzed in a car accident.

Snyder is being brought in for QPL’s Big Read event.

“This program benefits the community, benefits the library,” said Quincy Public Library Executive Director Kathleen Helsabeck. “The library is a pillar in the community and we’re continuing to elevate the Quincy experience by providing speakers, programs, all sorts of activities and learning experiences for the community.”

The library used local donations to bring Snyder in to for a Q&A, meet and greet and book signing.

“I know she’s used to speaking to large crowds or different types of organizations, so for her to take the time and think that yes, coming here to speak is worth it for her and her audience, is really amazing,” said Quincy Public Library Assistant Director Amanda Griesbaum.

Snyder will be speaking at the Quincy Junior High Morrison Theater on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

This event is from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is free to the public.

Helsabeck and Griesbaum are hoping to have 1,000 people in attendance.

