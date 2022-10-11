Quincy Public Library welcomes author for Big Read event

QPL is bringing in author Amberley Snyder to speak on her book.
QPL is bringing in author Amberley Snyder to speak on her book.(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) -The Quincy Public Library is bringing in Amberley Snyder, author of Walk Ride Rodeo.

Her book is about her journey back into barrel racing after becoming paralyzed in a car accident.

Snyder is being brought in for QPL’s Big Read event.

“This program benefits the community, benefits the library,” said Quincy Public Library Executive Director Kathleen Helsabeck. “The library is a pillar in the community and we’re continuing to elevate the Quincy experience by providing speakers, programs, all sorts of activities and learning experiences for the community.”

The library used local donations to bring Snyder in to for a Q&A, meet and greet and book signing.

“I know she’s used to speaking to large crowds or different types of organizations, so for her to take the time and think that yes, coming here to speak is worth it for her and her audience, is really amazing,” said Quincy Public Library Assistant Director Amanda Griesbaum.

Snyder will be speaking at the Quincy Junior High Morrison Theater on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

This event is from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is free to the public.

Helsabeck and Griesbaum are hoping to have 1,000 people in attendance.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiara Bonner (left), Jason Anderson (right)
Two people face murder charges after man dies from assault in Hannibal
One seriously injured in Hannibal assault
Hannibal police investigate downtown death
One seriously injured in Hannibal assault
Man seriously injured in Hannibal assault
One seriously injured in Hannibal assault
Hannibal residents, tourists concerned following Main Street homicide
Thomas D.C. Payne and Jordan A Payne
Two more charged after man dies from assault in Hannibal

Latest News

Mayor Michael Inman said the goal with the TIF district is to fill vacant buildings and upgrade...
Macomb to implement new TIF district in Oct. 17 council meeting
Blustery day Thursday
Blustery day on the way
QHS music department prepares for Octoberfest.
Quincy High School prepares for Octoberfest
Blessing Hospital
Blessing eliminates about 150 positions