Showers expected today and tomorrow

By Whitney Williams
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Showers have been moving through the Tri-States today from the southwest. Scattered rain showers will continue into the early afternoon hours. The rain will then gradually clear out from west to east. While most of the rain will be on the lighter side, a few imbedded heavy down pours and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible through at least early afternoon. A relative lull in the action is expected for the late afternoon through the early overnight hours. However, I can not completely rule out a few isolated showers or thunderstorms later tonight due to a shortwave (kink in the atmosphere) moving through the region. This isolated shower/thunderstorm chance looks to mainly be for those east of the Mississippi River.

By tomorrow morning, a cold front will be approaching the Tri-States. This front will generate another round of showers and thunderstorms. This rain chance will be for the morning hours. As we head into the late morning and afternoon hours, the rain will again clear out from west to east. Through the rest of the day, we will be dry with decreasing clouds leading to some sunshine.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blessing Hospital
Blessing eliminates about 150 positions
Thomas D.C. Payne and Jordan A Payne
Two more charged after man dies from assault in Hannibal
Tiara Bonner (left), Jason Anderson (right)
Two people face murder charges after man dies from assault in Hannibal
Nicolas Hummel
Another man arrested in connection with nightclub stabbing
One seriously injured in Hannibal assault
Hannibal residents, tourists concerned following Main Street homicide

Latest News

Gusty wind will develop Thursday afternoon
Breezy then colder
StormTrak Weather Wednesday Midday
StormTrak Weather Wednesday Midday
The first cold front of the day is moving through the Tri-States. The second one will arrive...
Two cold fronts will arrive today
StormTrak Weather Wednesday Morning
StormTrak Weather Wednesday Morning
StormTrak Weather Tues Evening
StormTrak Weather Tues Evening