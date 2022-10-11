Showers expected today and tomorrow

QUINCY (WGEM) - Showers have been moving through the Tri-States today from the southwest. Scattered rain showers will continue into the early afternoon hours. The rain will then gradually clear out from west to east. While most of the rain will be on the lighter side, a few imbedded heavy down pours and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible through at least early afternoon. A relative lull in the action is expected for the late afternoon through the early overnight hours. However, I can not completely rule out a few isolated showers or thunderstorms later tonight due to a shortwave (kink in the atmosphere) moving through the region. This isolated shower/thunderstorm chance looks to mainly be for those east of the Mississippi River.

By tomorrow morning, a cold front will be approaching the Tri-States. This front will generate another round of showers and thunderstorms. This rain chance will be for the morning hours. As we head into the late morning and afternoon hours, the rain will again clear out from west to east. Through the rest of the day, we will be dry with decreasing clouds leading to some sunshine.

