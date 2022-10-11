Sugar Cookie Open returning for second year

QUINCY (WGEM) - A golf tournament that raises money for local first responders is returning to Quincy for its second year.

Sugar Cookie Open founder and former Navy Seal Jared Ogden said last year’s inaugural event raised a total of $15,000 which was split between the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Quincy Fire Department and Illinois State Veteran’s Home.

He said the tournament is a standard 18-hole golf tournament with an extra hole known as the “Sugar Cookie” hole that has a Navy Seal twist.

“We’ll have bleachers set up and you get to watch the fire department spray down grown men and women and then roll around in the sand, that’s the Navy Seal part of golf, then it’s one shot closest to the pin, it’s a lot of fun,” Ogden said.

Those at the Quincy Fire Department said they are grateful for the money as they used it to buy new AED and CPR training aids along with tools to practice breaching doors.

Lt. Justin Twaddle said getting the money as part of their budget could have meant a much longer wait for the new devices.

“It had been placed in the budget several different times but then with city cuts, with things that come up, a lot of the stuff that is maybe non-essential gets cut so it could have been another five or 10 years depending on how city budgets are spent, so we’re thankful to have this equipment in house now and utilize it,” he said.

Twaddle said they received the new AED and CPR training devices Monday. He said they are still waiting on the breaching practice devices.

