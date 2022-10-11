Two more charged after man dies from assault in Hannibal

Thomas D.C. Payne and Jordan A Payne
Thomas D.C. Payne and Jordan A Payne
By WGEM Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Two more people have been charged following a brawl Sunday that resulted in the death of a Hannibal man.

According to Hannibal police, Jordan A. Payne, 27 and Thomas D.C. Payne, 29 of Hannibal, have been charged with first-degree assault.

Their bond has been set at $100,000 cash only, and both remain in the Marion County Jail.

On Monday police announced the arrest of Tiara T. Bonner, 26, of Hannibal, and Jason D. Anderson, 24, of Hannibal, on second-degree murder charges.

Tiara Bonner (left), Jason Anderson (right)
Tiara Bonner (left), Jason Anderson (right)

Hannibal police reported Monday they were investigating an alleged second-degree murder that happened at 1:50 a.m. Sunday at 125 North Main.

According to the report, the death was the result of a fight at that location.

Hannibal Police said they responded at 1:50 a.m. on Sunday to the 100 block of North Main where they found a man who had serious injuries.

Workers at Rumor Has It Bar and Grill told WGEM News that the attack happened in the street near the business after it had closed for the night. They said they were working with police to determine whether anyone involved may have been in the bar prior to the attack.

