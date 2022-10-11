WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (October 10) Culver-Stockton College Volleyball Standouts Madison McClain And Lauren Bloom Honored By The Heart Of America Athletic Conference

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The Culver-Stockton College women’s volleyball team received two of the three weekly awards from the Heart of America Athletic Conference after sweeping three league matches last week.

For the second time this season, outside hitter Madison McClain was named Attacker of the Week, while setter Lauren Bloom earned her first Setter of the Week honor after the Wildcats defeated Graceland (Iowa), Benedictine (Kan.) and Baker (Kan.) last week.

McClain, a senior from Otterville, Mo. (Sacred Heart HS), led the Wildcats with 53 overall kills in the 12 sets played by the Wildcats last week, an average of 4.42 kills per set. In addition, McClain totaled a team-high 60 digs, or five digs per set. McClain registered double-doubles in all three matches and now has 12 double-doubles this season. In addition, McClain tallied three service aces and nine blocks during the week. On Saturday, McClain topped the 1,000-career kill mark with 21 kills against Baker. She now has 1,013 terminations in her career. For the season, McClain has appeared in all 17 matches this season, averaging 3.75 kills and 3.68 digs per set. She has 255 kills and 250 digs in 68 sets overall. McClain has received a team-high 450 serves and committed just 27 errors for a .940 serve reception percentage.

Meanwhile, Bloom, a freshman from Rochester, Ill. (Rochester HS), averaged 10.67 set assists in the three victories last week. She recorded 128 total assists, four service aces and five kills. In addition, Bloom helped out defensively with 30 digs, or 2.50 digs per set. She had two double-doubles during the week, and now has eight double-doubles this season.

For the year, Bloom had appeared in all 17 matches this season, averaging 8.53 set assists per set. She is also averaging 2.35 digs per set, is second on the team with 21 service aces, and has a serve percentage of .943 with 16 errors on 281 service attempts. With the three victories last week, the Wildcats have accumulated the most overall and conference victories since the 2015 campaign with 12 and seven, respectively.

C-SC is 12-5 overall and 7-4 in the Heart. The Wildcats are scheduled to host Peru State College Tuesday night, Oct. 11, in a league match at Charles Field House.

Game time is slated for 6 p.m. C-SC lost to the Bobcats in five sets earlier this season in Peru, Nebraska.

