WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (October 10) QHS Blue Devils Soccer Team Prepares For Regular Season Finale On The Pitch

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Early Monday morning, Quincy High head soccer coach Ron Bridal was busy preparing the Blue Devils for their regular-season finale coming up this Wednesday. (11-7-1) QHS will be on the road facing the (14-4-2) Wildcats of Normal West in a non-conference contest set for 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. The game comes two days before the Blue Devils will open post-season play against Granite City on Friday in The Gem City. The Blue and White lost a tough 1-0 battle against the Pirates of Hannibal High last Friday at Flinn.

Quincy midfielder Carter Venvertloh played during that setback and was held scoreless by the Red & Black. Earlier today, Venvertloh was held out of practice at Flinn to allow his body to bounce back from a few bumps and bruises. Carter is set to see action on Wednesday, and he’s already well prepared to face the Wildcats thanks to the great scouting report provided by the Blue Devils coaching staff.

