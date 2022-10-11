WGEM Sports At Ten: Lady Panthers Of Palmyra Have An Offensive Explosion At The Plate Against Hannibal On The MSHSAA Softball Dirt

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Monday, October 11, 2022

MSHSAA Softball

Palmyra 10

Hannibal 0 (Final/5 Innings)

MSHSAA Softball

Louisiana 0

Canton 7

CHS Lady Tigers Now (21-5) On The Season

LHS Lady Bulldogs Now (12-12) On The Season

CHS: Emma Hultz: (11 K’s)

CHS: (JR) Kinsey Biggerstaff (2-for-30 / HR / 3-RBI Triple

Monroe City 4

Salisbury 0

MC Lady Panthers Now (13-9) On The Season

North Shelby 7

Westran 8 (Final/9 Innings)

NS Lady Raiders Slide to (16-5) On The Season

Northeast (Cairo) 1

South Shelby 3

SS Lady Birds Now (12-12) On The Season

Centralia 1

Bowling Green 3

Highland 11

Scotland County 1

HHS Cougars Now (17-9)

SC Tigers Fall To (6-15)

MSHSAA Soccer

Hannibal 3

Capital City 4

HHS: Drew Porter (3 Goals)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.