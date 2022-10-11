WGEM Sports At Ten: Lady Panthers Of Palmyra Have An Offensive Explosion At The Plate Against Hannibal On The MSHSAA Softball Dirt
Holiday Prep Softball Action On Tap At The Veterans Sports Complex
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Monday, October 11, 2022
MSHSAA Softball
Palmyra 10
Hannibal 0 (Final/5 Innings)
Louisiana 0
Canton 7
CHS Lady Tigers Now (21-5) On The Season
LHS Lady Bulldogs Now (12-12) On The Season
CHS: Emma Hultz: (11 K’s)
CHS: (JR) Kinsey Biggerstaff (2-for-30 / HR / 3-RBI Triple
Monroe City 4
Salisbury 0
MC Lady Panthers Now (13-9) On The Season
North Shelby 7
Westran 8 (Final/9 Innings)
NS Lady Raiders Slide to (16-5) On The Season
Northeast (Cairo) 1
South Shelby 3
SS Lady Birds Now (12-12) On The Season
Centralia 1
Bowling Green 3
Highland 11
Scotland County 1
HHS Cougars Now (17-9)
SC Tigers Fall To (6-15)
MSHSAA Soccer
Hannibal 3
Capital City 4
HHS: Drew Porter (3 Goals)
