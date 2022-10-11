WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (October 10) Illini West Lady Chargers Travel To Hannibal For IHSA-MSHSAA Volleyball Showdown

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Monday, October 10, 2022

IHSA Volleyball Scoreboard

IHSA-MSHSAA

Illini West 3

Hannibal 1

IW Lady Chargers Win: 27-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-17

Leading stats for IW:

Kills-

Reagan Reed with 27, Josie Bryan with 26, Madalyn Boyer with 5.

Assists-

Josie Bryan with 31, Reagan Reed with 23.

Digs-

Abi White with 19, Ali Lopez with 17, Kaelyn Ferrill, Reagan Reed, and Josie Bryan with 11.

Service Points-

Josie Bryan with 12 and 1 ace, Ali Lopez with 11, Abi White with 7 and 2 aces.

Chargers are now 25-6 and play again tomorrow (Tuesday) at home vs. Rushville at 7 p.m.

HHS Lady Pirates Leaders:

Abbie Martin had 12 kills, 16 digs

Ashlyn Hess 19 set assists

Courtney Locke 5 kills, 2 blocks

Emilia Bates 4 kills, 2 blocks

Kate Maune 8 kills, 24 digs

Lexi Wheelan 15 digs

Nora Hark 7 kills, 17 set assist

NORA ALSO RECORDED HER 1,000th career set assist tonight!!!!

IHSA Volleyball

Camp Point Central 0

Macomb 2

MHS Wins 25-14, 25-19

CPC Lady Panthers Now (15-9)

Rushville-industry 2

Cuba/SRV 1

RIHS Rockets Win 25-22, 12-25, 26-24

West Central (Biggsville) 2

Abingdon/Avon 1

WC Wins 25-13, 24-26, 25-18

NJCAA Soccer

John Wood 2

Millikin Reserve 0

JWCC Now (9-4) On The Season

Blazers: Jackson Richmiller (1 Goal)

Blazers: Quinton Hankins (1 Goal)

