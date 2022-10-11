WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (October 10) Illini West Lady Chargers Travel To Hannibal For IHSA-MSHSAA Volleyball Showdown
IHSA Volleyball Scores from Monday
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Monday, October 10, 2022
IHSA Volleyball Scoreboard
IHSA-MSHSAA
Illini West 3
Hannibal 1
IW Lady Chargers Win: 27-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-17
Leading stats for IW:
Kills-
Reagan Reed with 27, Josie Bryan with 26, Madalyn Boyer with 5.
Assists-
Josie Bryan with 31, Reagan Reed with 23.
Digs-
Abi White with 19, Ali Lopez with 17, Kaelyn Ferrill, Reagan Reed, and Josie Bryan with 11.
Service Points-
Josie Bryan with 12 and 1 ace, Ali Lopez with 11, Abi White with 7 and 2 aces.
Chargers are now 25-6 and play again tomorrow (Tuesday) at home vs. Rushville at 7 p.m.
HHS Lady Pirates Leaders:
Abbie Martin had 12 kills, 16 digs
Ashlyn Hess 19 set assists
Courtney Locke 5 kills, 2 blocks
Emilia Bates 4 kills, 2 blocks
Kate Maune 8 kills, 24 digs
Lexi Wheelan 15 digs
Nora Hark 7 kills, 17 set assist
NORA ALSO RECORDED HER 1,000th career set assist tonight!!!!
IHSA Volleyball
Camp Point Central 0
Macomb 2
MHS Wins 25-14, 25-19
CPC Lady Panthers Now (15-9)
Rushville-industry 2
Cuba/SRV 1
RIHS Rockets Win 25-22, 12-25, 26-24
West Central (Biggsville) 2
Abingdon/Avon 1
WC Wins 25-13, 24-26, 25-18
NJCAA Soccer
John Wood 2
Millikin Reserve 0
JWCC Now (9-4) On The Season
Blazers: Jackson Richmiller (1 Goal)
Blazers: Quinton Hankins (1 Goal)
