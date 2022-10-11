What you need to know about the Octoberfest Parade Party

QUINCY (WGEM) - Friends of The Lorenzo Bull House will be having their first-ever ‘Oktoberfest Parade Party’ this weekend and they’re asking you to come ready to have fun and support Tri-State high school marching bands.

The Friends of The Lorenzo Bull House group president said they’ll orchestrate a party atmosphere out on the lawn off of Maine Street come Saturday, Oct. 15.

Dick Wellman said traditionally in October, more than 10 high school marching bands have a parade go down Maine Street for a parade and field competition.

He said the group along with help from the Quincy Park District, wants to welcome families with complimentary refreshments here at the park while they enjoy the parade

“We thought this would be a good place to really bring people to the park,” Wellman said. “Let them know that this is a public space that they can use, that the house is available to rent. And we want to get people used to thinking about this place as a community venue.”

Wellman said they’ll also share history about the Lorenzo Bull House.

He said the parade will from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. He expects the parade to reach 15th and Maine Street by 2:30p.m.

Wellman said the party is free and open to the public.

The Lorenzo Bull Park Grounds are located at 1550 Maine Street.

