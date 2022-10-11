Winchester to host first-ever First Responders Appreciation Day

By Clare Edlund
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - In honor of National First Responders Day coming up on Oct. 28, the Winchester area community is thanking their local first responders by throwing them a First Responder Appreciation Day for the first time ever on Oct. 15.

The event will take place at the Scott County Fairgrounds and Winchester Monument Park with family-friendly activities and lunch.

Winchester Assembly Pastor Cindy Colbert has spearheaded this event as a way to give back.

“The attitude of gratitude is a rare commodity in this day in age,” Colbert said. “I personally have needed everyone of these first responders at some point in my life.”

The event will kick off on Saturday at noon and will be free with select activities costing money. Those proceeds would go toward the first responders in the area.

Following a ceremony and presentation at noon, at 1 p.m. they will be serving a free lunch served pot-luck style. After that will be some free family fun.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Cindy Colbert at 573-231-2017 or cindy@cindycolbert.com

