Adams County board discusses improving housing, detention center heating

QUINCY (WGEM) - According to our news-gathering partners at the Herald-Whig, housing and heating were at the top of the list for discussion at Tuesday’s Adams County Board meeting.

Finance Committee Chairman Bret Austin updated the board on a proposal to use a portion of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help improve housing opportunities throughout the county. Austin said the Great River Economic Development Foundation recently secured $54,000 to help fund a study to determine the housing needs of not only low-income residents, but also those of local businesses to attract employees.

Austin said neighboring communities, including Brown County, have done similar studies that led to investments by companies like Dot Foods to add housing in their area. He said though the housing needs for all levels are needed, the study being commissioned will help give a roadmap to developers to tell them what would appeal to the market.

As part of the study, the County Board approved $7,500 to apply toward the study. He said he expects the Quincy City Council to put forward the same amount.

“I think it’s important to have some skin in the game,” Austin said.

The study, once funding is in place, would be able to start immediately. Austin said the full study would take around nine months to complete, but that he would push to get the housing portion finished sooner.

Austin said the study will help the board to direct funds toward housing improvements, not only from the ARPA funds but also the County’s portion of an opioid drug settlement against pharmaceutical companies.

In other business, the County Board approved a bid by Peters Heating and Air for just over $2 million for replacement of the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system at the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center. The work had been re-bid to adjust the requirements to be in line with budget estimates.

The Board also approved $25,000 in funds to help get the Adams County Bicentennial Commission up and running. Adams County is preparing to celebrate the 200th anniversary in 2025. Along with the funds, the Board appointed attorney Ted Niemann and Holly Cain of the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau to the Bicentennial Commission.

As part of the larger work on the county budget, Austin said policy options have been looked at for the health insurance plans for county employees. He told the board that options for both fully-funded plans and self-funded plans were reviewed, but that continuing with self-funding is the option that’s going to fit the needs of both the county and the employees. Austin said health service costs in the Quincy and Adams County area are the highest in the state, including costs in Chicago, and that those costs drive insurance premiums.

Austin told the Board that work on the next budget is running a little slower than he anticipated, but he expects it to be ready for review by the Nov. 14 board meeting.

