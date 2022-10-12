Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 12th, 2022

By Quentin Wells
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Lauryn Jeanne Sheurman

Jacob Sims

Josh Mackie

Greg Hancock

Donald Lewis Sr.

Jordan Boone

Jeanne Martin

Iris McMeekan

Pam Huston

Elle Feikert

Jerry Rose

Barbara Cox

Erin Schmudlach

Charlotte Stroot

Kenzle Gale

Jesse Johnson

Bill Doran

JoAnn Kaden

Alli Brockmiller

April Montgomery

Preston McGuire

Madison Kay Surratt

Martha Fellinger

Alexis Wagner

Karen Beck

ANNIVERSARIES

Leo & Mary Bauer

Ross & Pat Glidewell

Kirk & Lisa Ramsey

Doug & Donna Sill

Shane & Lisha Fee

Nick & Amy Walters

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: October 12, 2022

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: October 12, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 11th, 2022

Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.comPlease have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: October 11, 2022

Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:32 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: October 11, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 10th, 2022

Updated: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.comPlease have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 9th, 2022

Updated: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.comPlease have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: 10 October, 2022

Updated: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:44 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: October 10, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 8th, 2022

Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.comPlease have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 7th, 2022

Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.comPlease have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: October 7, 2022

Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:34 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: October 7, 2022

Community

Coats for Kids 2022

Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
Winters in the Tri-States can be too cold for children in need of warm clothing.