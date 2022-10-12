Breezy then colder

Gusty wind will develop Thursday afternoon (Max Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s pretty quiet as far as the weather is concerned across the region. But there are a couple of things of interest. The first thing would be we have some gusty wind in the area on Thursday. Should be a breezy day with wind, gusting of the 25, and then up to 35 miles per hour in the middle of the afternoon. Thursday night temperatures drop down to the middle 30s and there could be some frost for the northern counties. On Friday there is some question as to how warm it is going to get, there’s quite a deviation in forecast models for Friday’s daytime high. If cloud cover develops, we may only see high temperatures top out at around 60 degrees. But if we have some decent sunshine and the wind is slightly out of the southwest temperatures will top out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Temps will drop below the freezing mark next week (Max Inman)

Normal high temps for the middle of October range in the mid 60s. (Max Inman)

Early next another cold front will slide through the region dragging some cold air on its backside. That will inhibit daytime highs from climbing into our normal range in the 60s to just barely getting up in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday. Overnight low temperatures Monday night into Tuesday will once again drop down below the freezing mark, possibly a vegetation killing freeze Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.