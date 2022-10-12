City to tear down properties in poor condition

QUINCY (WGEM) - Three properties on Quincy’s northeast side of town will soon be torn down. Quincy City Council approved $39,500 to demolish 914 Cherry, 410 College and 217 Elm Streets.

Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said the city will use the rest of its Strong Communities Grant funds to cover the cost of these projects and hopes to have them down in November.

“They really are in poor condition,” Bevelheimer said. “You drive by these properties and look at them. Often you will see that the roof is collapsing, the structure is deficient. They’re really not a property that you can renovate without significant cost.”

Bevelheimer said the next step is to get contracts signed. The city will then go to court and foreclose on the liens for the demolition cost. That’s where a judge could give them the title for the property and they can then sell it.

Aldermen approved $8,270 for collective bargaining negotiations.

Aldermen Dave Bauer, Mike Farha, Richie Reis and Patty Maples all voted no and there were two absent alderman.

They also adopted an ordinance that will limit the number of honeybees and bee hives a person can have, in the case it’s a nuisance and causes neighbors to not enjoy their property.

The ordinance doesn’t specify a number but city officials said the wording of it was suggested by local the bee keeping association.

