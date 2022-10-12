Fed voiced determination at last meeting to curb inflation

FILE - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Sept. 21,...
FILE - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at the Federal Reserve Board Building, in Washington. In minutes from their Sept. 20-21 meeting released Wednesday, the Fed policymakers judged that a “softening of the labor market’' — likely including higher unemployment — would be needed to curb the nation’s intense inflationary pressures.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By The Associated Press and PAUL WISEMAN
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials at their last meeting stressed their commitment to taming “unacceptably high’' inflation before announcing that they were raising their benchmark interest rate by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a third straight time and signaling more large rate hikes ahead.

In minutes from their Sept. 20-21 meeting released Wednesday, the Fed policymakers judged that a “softening of the labor market’' — likely including higher unemployment — would be needed to curb the nation’s intense inflationary pressures. They noted that hiring remained “robust,” which itself fuels high inflation as wages rise sharply.

The minutes show that the policymakers expressed concern during their meeting that the U.S. economy might be vulnerable to damage from a sputtering Chinese economy and a slowdown in Europe arising from Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Beginning in March this year, the Fed has raised rates five times in an aggressive pace that has boosted its key short-term rate to a range of 3% to 3.25%, the highest level since 2008. The Fed’s benchmark rate, in turn, influences many consumer and business loan rates. The central bank is set to raise rates again at its meetings in November and December, beginning with another large three-quarter-point hike early next month.

Chair Jerome Powell has warned that wringing high inflation out of the economy will “bring some pain,” with higher unemployment and, many fear, a recession by next year.

Even as the Fed’s credit tightening has sharply raised borrowing costs across the economy, hiring has remained surprisingly resilient. Unemployment dropped last month to 3.5%, matching a half-century low. And employers added 263,000 jobs in September, down from 315,000 in August but still reflective of a job market that is hot enough to keep putting upward pressure on wages and feed into higher prices.

The Fed was slow to respond after inflation began accelerating in the spring 2021. At first, Powell and some economists characterized surging consumer prices as mainly a temporary consequence of pandemic-related supply chain bottlenecks that would soon fade.

They were wrong. Prices kept accelerating and earlier this year recorded the fastest year-over-year growth in four decades before easing slightly.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blessing Hospital
Blessing eliminates about 150 positions
Thomas D.C. Payne and Jordan A Payne
Two more charged after man dies from assault in Hannibal
Tiara Bonner (left), Jason Anderson (right)
Two people face murder charges after man dies from assault in Hannibal
Nicolas Hummel
Another man arrested in connection with nightclub stabbing
Keokuk college instructor, Jason Radel, put on leave following felony charge
Keokuk college instructor put on leave following felony charge

Latest News

Mae Amburgey Dies - October 12, 2022
Mae Amburgey Dies - October 12, 2022
Senator Roy Blunt speaks at Culver-Stockton College - Broadband
Senator Roy Blunt speaks at Culver-Stockton College - Broadband
Senator Roy Blunt speaks at Culver-Stockton College - Pell Grants
Senator Roy Blunt speaks at Culver-Stockton College - Pell Grants
Veronica Sance holds a sign at a news conference to denounce racism and demand change in...
Los Angeles leader in racism scandal resigns City Council seat
FILE - A TV screen showing a news program reporting about a North Korean missile launch with...
North Korea says Kim supervised cruise missile tests