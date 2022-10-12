Hospital Report: October 12, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Reece Elwood Schmitz, 92, of Keokuk died October 9 at Southeast Regional Hospice Hose in West Burlington, IA. Vigen Memorial Home.

John H. Green, age 86, of Quincy, died on October 10 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Daryl D. Thomas, age 59, of Newark, MO, died on October 7 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Births:

There are no births to report today

