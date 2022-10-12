Humane Society of McDonough County reaches halfway point of $20K fundraising goal

MACOMB (WGEM) - The Humane Society of McDonough County has launched their annual Brix Challenge as an effort to raised money to care for animal at the county’s animal shelter.

To date, $10,865 has been collected of the $20,000 goal.

Humane Society of McDonough County President Bonnie Smith-Skripps said the money raised generally accounts for a large sum of the society’s annual operating budget.

”With this covering, 30% to 40% of our budget, of course it’s important, and then it’s also a way for the community to understand what we do,” Smith-Skripps said.

Smith-Skripps said the Brix Challenge originally dates back nine years ago when former Western Illinois University professor Chris Brix, challenged the community to raise funds for animals in need.

At the time, Brix said he would match $1,000 when community members would donate. Although Brix has since moved away from Illinois, Smith-Skripps said he still contributes as promised.

In the fundraiser’s eight years, over $105,000 have been raised. Each year’s challenge begins on Oct. 1 and ends on Oct. 31.

Smith-Skripps said the money goes directly towards the care of animals in the McDonough County Animal Shelter.

“It goes to the rescue, fostering and adopting of shelter animals,” Smith-Skripps said. “Whether it’s addressing their medical needs like an illness that the county just wouldn’t have the funds to support.”

Smith-Skripps said last year’s campaign was the most successful, as it raised $20,463. In its first year, 2014, the campaign raised $11,395.

To donate, visit the society’s website.

