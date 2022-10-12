Keokuk college instructor put on leave following felony charge

KEOKUK (WGEM) - An instructor at the Southeastern Community College campus in Keokuk has been put on administrative leave according to a college spokesperson.

According to court records, Jason Radel was charged Tuesday in Des Moines County with a class D felony of enticing a minor under 16 - sexual purpose, related to an incident that allegedly happened on Monday.

SCC Director of Marketing and Communications Jeff Ebbing said school officials put Radel on administrative leave Tuesday as soon as they found out about the charge against him.

Ebbing said no other staff or students were involved in the incident for which Radel was charged.

SCC’s website lists Radel as an instructor of Industrial Maintenance Technology.

Radel was released on bond. A preliminary hearing is set for 2 p.m. Oct. 20 in Des Moines County.

