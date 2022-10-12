Lawmakers and city employees continue to fight for Blessing Health Keokuk

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Lawmakers are pushing to re-establish the former Blessing Health Keokuk as a Rural Emergency Hospital (REH).

Senator Chuck Grassley and Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks sent a letter to the centers for Medicare and Medicaid services, asking the administrator to clarify if Blessing Keokuk is eligible to operate as a rural emergency hospital.

That could allow a new provider to maintain essential medical services for Keokuk.

The Keokuk City Administrator, Cole O’Donnell, said there is already a potential buyer, but more needs to be done at the state level in order to make further decisions.

“We were told that Blessing has a possible purchaser for the hospital that would open it for in-patient, until the REH designation could be obtained and that this firm has done this in other areas,” said O’Donnell.

O’Donnell said the Blessing staff has not disclosed who the potential buyer is.

From here, lawmakers will continue to work with the federal rules committee in an effort to allow a Rural Emergency Hospital in the city.

O’Donnell said the rules committee should release their list by January of next year.

