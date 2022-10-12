Listening to America: Housing Crisis

house for sale
house for sale(AP)
By Roxanne Reid
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Peter Zampa is traveling the country, asking people what matters to them as they cast their ballot in the upcoming elections. This week, he speaks with a couple outside Atlanta. They’ve been looking to buy a house for about a year, but sky-high prices and interest rates have them rethinking their timing, location, and square footage requirements.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blessing Hospital
Blessing eliminates about 150 positions
Thomas D.C. Payne and Jordan A Payne
Two more charged after man dies from assault in Hannibal
Tiara Bonner (left), Jason Anderson (right)
Two people face murder charges after man dies from assault in Hannibal
Nicolas Hummel
Another man arrested in connection with nightclub stabbing
Keokuk college instructor, Jason Radel, put on leave following felony charge
Keokuk college instructor put on leave following felony charge

Latest News

Senator Roy Blunt speaks at Culver-Stockton College - Broadband
Senator Roy Blunt speaks at Culver-Stockton College - Broadband
Senator Roy Blunt speaks at Culver-Stockton College - Pell Grants
Senator Roy Blunt speaks at Culver-Stockton College - Pell Grants
Humane Society of McDonough County reaches halfway point of $20K fundraising goal
Humane Society of McDonough County reaches halfway point of $20K fundraising goal
Missouri Senator Roy Blunt came to speak at Culver-Stockton College for several things, a few...
Senator Roy Blunt speaks at Culver-Stockton College
The Shelbina Fire Protection Department has new equipment that will help them prepare to save...
Shelbina Fire Protection Department gets a helpful donation