Locals display creativity through quilting

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KEOKUK (WGEM) - If you stop by the Keokuk Public Library, be on the look out for some handmade quilts.

The Tri-State Quilt Guild’s annual exhibit is on display in the round room gallery of the library.

The group meets once a month to discuss different techniques.

Quilt Guild co-vice president Joyce Taylor said it’s important to share the creativity of locals with the community.

“I think the arts is important, as far as enrichment and really providing people with some different ways to look at things,” said Taylor.

The quilts will be removed from the library at the end of Oct.

After removal, some of the quilts will be donated to children in foster care through Lee County Human Services.

There will be an opening for the exhibit in the round room of Keokuk library from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., this Friday, Oct. 14.

If you’re interested in joining the Quilt Guild, you can go to their next meeting on the bottom floor of the library at 10 a.m., on Nov. 12.

