Major pharmacies facing ADHD drug shortages amid record-high demand, report says

Pharmacies are reportedly having trouble keeping the prescription drug Adderall in stock.
Pharmacies are reportedly having trouble keeping the prescription drug Adderall in stock.(psphotograph via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - ADHD patients could have trouble filling their prescriptions.

Bloomberg reports pharmacy chains like CVS and Walgreens are having difficulty keeping Adderall in stock at locations across the country.

Adderall is a drug commonly used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

According to Bloomberg, Walgreens says supply chain challenges are affecting its supply of Adderall.

Pharmacies have also reportedly seen a record-high demand amid the pandemic as diagnoses of mental health disorders have increased.

Bloomberg stated several drug manufacturers have had both generic and brand pills on backorder over the past month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blessing Hospital
Blessing eliminates about 150 positions
Thomas D.C. Payne and Jordan A Payne
Two more charged after man dies from assault in Hannibal
Tiara Bonner (left), Jason Anderson (right)
Two people face murder charges after man dies from assault in Hannibal
Nicolas Hummel
Another man arrested in connection with nightclub stabbing
Keokuk college instructor, Jason Radel, put on leave following felony charge
Keokuk college instructor put on leave following felony charge

Latest News

Mae Amburgey Dies - October 12, 2022
Mae Amburgey Dies - October 12, 2022
Senator Roy Blunt speaks at Culver-Stockton College - Broadband
Senator Roy Blunt speaks at Culver-Stockton College - Broadband
Senator Roy Blunt speaks at Culver-Stockton College - Pell Grants
Senator Roy Blunt speaks at Culver-Stockton College - Pell Grants
Veronica Sance holds a sign at a news conference to denounce racism and demand change in...
Los Angeles leader in racism scandal resigns City Council seat
FILE - A TV screen showing a news program reporting about a North Korean missile launch with...
North Korea says Kim supervised cruise missile tests