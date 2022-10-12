More CEO program details revealed

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - A new program is looking to develop local businesses across Northeast Missouri while giving high school students the chance to pursue their dreams.

Once it gets up and running, the CEO or Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities program will be run through the Hannibal Career and Technical Center.

Program chair Maria Kuhns said the program connects local businesses throughout Northeast Missouri with students from seven different high schools: Hannibal, Palmyra, Mark Twain, Monroe City, Highland, Canton, and Marion Count High School.

Kuhns said student would work closely with the business owner to form a deep understanding of how each part of the business works, from sales to inventory to marketing.

“It’s very much like showing up to a job,” she said. “It’s very immersive and it also helps them form a network which sometimes traditional classrooms, you know, they do a great job of bringing in speakers, but this really lets you form personal relationships with members of your community.”

Kuhns said once students have the necessary experience, the program would then provide funding for students to start their own company.

She said they are still setting up the program’s curriculum and gathering partners. They are hoping to launch in the fall of 2023.

Local businesses see this as a good way to grow young people.

B Creative Nutrition owner Brandy Huber said, while she is not involved in the program, she employs a lot of high school students. She said the on-the-job experience teaches young people a lot of skills. She said when she was injured, her workers had to take on more responsibilities to keep the store running.

“They have learned a lot of the behind the scenes that you normally would do as a business owner and your employees wouldn’t so they have done great at stepping up and learning how to do different things with the money or different things with the inventory,” Huber said.

Businesses interested in investing in the CEO program or learning more can contact the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council at (573) 221-1033.

