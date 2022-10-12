Palmyra R-1 School District continues to discuss new security cameras

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - The Palmyra R-1 School District continues to work at making their buildings safer by installing new security cameras.

At Tuesday night’s school board meeting, Superintendent Jason Harper said they plan to install 157 cameras around the district, with outdoor night vision cameras and some 4k cameras.

He said the current cameras are more than 10-years-old, some of them don’t work and some areas of buildings are not covered by the cameras.

Harper said companies who plan to make bids on the project will be able to tour the buildings on Oct. 28.

Harper said the bids are due by Dec. 1 and the School Board will likely choose a bidder during their meeting on Dec. 13.

The cameras are estimated to cost between $70,000 and $90,000.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the Board approved the fiscal year 2022 audit.

