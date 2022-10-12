Passengers said they were trapped for several hours on Amtrak

Amtrak passengers detailed how they were stuck for hours on an Amtrak train with no electricity, water or food. (Source: WLS/MELISSA BEHRING/CNN)
By WLS staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - Passengers hoping to take a train from Detroit to Chicago said they ended up having to flee the transportation after they were trapped on the train for hours without electricity, working bathrooms, water or food.

Jake Tobias and Melissa Behring from the Detroit area had a big trip planned to Chicago Friday night, boarding their Amtrak train in Royal Oak Michigan early that morning.

“And it was set up to six in the morning roughly and get in around 10:30 local time in Chicago.” Tobias said.

But the five-hour journey turned into an all-day ordeal.

Amtrak said the train had a mechanical issue and stopped west of Ann Arbor to couple with another train.

Passengers on board said that was only the beginning.

“Within the first hour they ran out of water. There was no water for anybody to drink,” Behring said.

“They were calling engineering crews hoping to get some power restored,” Tobias said.

But power was never restored for the rest of their ride.

Amtrak said a medical issue forced another delay, and when the train got to Hammond, Indiana, the couple said they received another frustrating announcement from Amtrak crews.

“They said our workers have hit their hourly limit,” Tobias said. “We’re going to have to wait for a new crew.”

That’s when the couple and dozens of other passengers took matters into their own hands.

“We jumped off the train. We were following some other people through the woods. We hopped a fence. We waited by the side of the road, tried to get Uber,” Tobias said.

“Yeah, on the freeway,” Behring said. “I really think that they needed a plan to get people off of those trains when they don’t function and move them to their destination.”

In a statement Tuesday, a spokesperson for Amtrak said in part, “We began contacting customers from both trains over the weekend to repeat our apologies and offer them refunds or transportation credit for a future trip at their option.”

Passengers said while it is a nice to offer compensation for the trip, they’re still losing money on the plans that were lost or canceled.

Copyright 2022 WIS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blessing Hospital
Blessing eliminates about 150 positions
Thomas D.C. Payne and Jordan A Payne
Two more charged after man dies from assault in Hannibal
Tiara Bonner (left), Jason Anderson (right)
Two people face murder charges after man dies from assault in Hannibal
Nicolas Hummel
Another man arrested in connection with nightclub stabbing
Keokuk college instructor, Jason Radel, put on leave following felony charge
Keokuk college instructor put on leave following felony charge

Latest News

Mae Amburgey Dies - October 12, 2022
Mae Amburgey Dies - October 12, 2022
Senator Roy Blunt speaks at Culver-Stockton College - Broadband
Senator Roy Blunt speaks at Culver-Stockton College - Broadband
Senator Roy Blunt speaks at Culver-Stockton College - Pell Grants
Senator Roy Blunt speaks at Culver-Stockton College - Pell Grants
Veronica Sance holds a sign at a news conference to denounce racism and demand change in...
Los Angeles leader in racism scandal resigns City Council seat
FILE - A TV screen showing a news program reporting about a North Korean missile launch with...
North Korea says Kim supervised cruise missile tests