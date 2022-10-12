Police officer killed in ‘shootout,’ suspect in custody in Miss.

Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday night.
Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday night.(Department of Public Safety)
By Howard Ballou and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
GREENVILLE, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A Greenville police officer has died in the line of duty after what’s being described as a “big shootout.”

It happened on Highway 1 and Highway 82 in Greenville around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a call.

Law enforcement sources told WLBT that a suspect shot a male in the head and a female in the foot. The suspect and the man he allegedly shot were airlifted to a Jackson hospital.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said it is currently investigating the incident and will “share their findings with the local Attorney General’s Office,” officials said.

The suspect is being treated and is in the custody of law enforcement, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said

There is no additional information on the condition of anyone else involved.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell posted online that the agency was saddened by the officer’s loss and added, “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends as well as the members of the Greenville Police Department.”

Greenville Mayor Errick D. Simmons released a statement asking for the public’s support and prayers “during this very difficult time.”

Gov. Tate Reeves described Stewart’s service to the community as “selfless” and said, “Her bravery and selfless service to her community will be remembered. We are safer because of the tireless commitment of her and police officers around the state to keeping our families safe.”

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

