Quincy University students from Florida organize blood drive to help hurricane victims

QUINCY (WGEM) - Students from Florida at Quincy University are making a difference for those impacted by hurricane Ian. They will be hosting a blood drive for the community to help in relief efforts.

Quincy University Senior Lauren Woodward said her family lives on the west coast of Florida which was in the line of hurricane Ian’s destructive path.

”As the hurricane was approaching, and even as it hit? I can’t even describe the anxiety that I was feeling because I just had to stand back and watch and I couldn’t do anything,” Woodward said.

Woodward said she was here in Quincy while her family felt the pressure of the hurricane barrel through their neighborhood, just an hour south of Tampa.

“As the maximum of three minutes go by and my mom doesn’t answer, the thoughts start rushing through your mind as to what’s happening, what’s going on. Are they okay?” Woodward said.

Now Woodward, along with other Quincy University faculty and students are stepping in to help with relief efforts by hosting a community-wide blood drive.

“Imagine if it was your brother or your sister or your mom or your dad living down there even though you don’t know them. It’s always necessary to look out for one another,” Woodward said.

“Because it fits our mission, and it fits our values. And the world is bigger than just us and bigger than the university. And if we can give back and be servant leaders, then we should,” Quincy University Dean of Students Christine Tracy said.

Tracy said they’ve provided students with support like counseling to help them process all that happened and now wants to take it a step further.

“We’ve helped them within the university, now we want to take it out and help their families and others impacted down in Florida,” Tracy said.

“If lives are at stake, and you’re debating on whether to give or not. I mean, the answer is pretty clear right there that you should give and you should take part and try and help in whatever way necessary,” Woodward said. “Most of the time with giving blood it involves saving someone’s life.”

Tracy said the blood drive will be on campus, in Fitness Center’s Hall of Fame room this Thursday, Oct. 13.

It’s open to the public and will go from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tracy said you don’t have to be a Quincy resident, but you do have to register through American Red Cross, selecting Quincy University and Oct. 13 as the date.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.