Sen. O’Laughlin speaks to Hannibal-LaGrange University students

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - Missouri state senator Cindy O’Laughlin spoke to students Tuesday night at Hannibal-LaGrange University.

Her speech was part of a “Free society” lecture series at the campus.

O’Laughlin discussed the relationship between government and education and how she thinks the government needs to have less control.

She said what came out of the recent Missouri special session will benefit Northeast Missouri agriculture and more.

“We also passed tax credits for meat processing where we’ve had problems with packing plants and getting foods, so a lot of those things require more than a two year investment. We passed a six year,” O’Laughlin said.

There were around 30 students who attended the event.

O’Laughlin is chairwoman of the Senate Education Committee and is part of the Agriculture, Food Production, and Outdoor Resources Committees.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.