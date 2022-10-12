Trial for Yohn set to begin on Nov. 14

QUINCY (WGEM) - The trial for a Springfield man charged in a 2021 carjacking and home invasion will begin on Nov. 14.

Judge Roger Thomson denied an oral motion from defendant Bradley Yohn to move back the start of the trial even further after granting a prosecution request to push the start back one week from the previously set Nov. 7 start date.

“I’m going to need a little more time to formulate this defense,” Yohn told Thomson in making the request.

After Thomson denied the oral motion, he told Yohn he could enter a formal written motion. Yohn stated his objection to Thomson, and a heated exchange followed.

“Do not interrupt me, or you will be removed from the courtroom,” Thomson said.

“Well, I’m ready to go,” Yohn responded.

“Go, you’re out,” Thomson said, and several bailiffs and sheriff’s deputies escorted Yohn from the courtroom.

The exchange happened during an omnibus motion hearing that also addressed the role of Yohn’s standby attorney, Public Defender Todd Nelson, as well as evidentiary issues.

Nelson asked the court to define the parameters of his participation in the trial.

Yohn told the court he objected “to any parameters.”

Yohn insisted he was guaranteed a constitutional right to standby counsel, but Thomson told him that is not the case, as the defendants are guaranteed a right to counsel, which Yohn previously waived by asking to represent himself pro se.

“Incorrect,” Thomson said. “You have no right to standby counsel.”

Thomson again asked Yohn what he expected of Nelson.

“I would expect the man to be here and to help me at trial,” Yohn said.

He asked that Nelson be present and sit next to him at the trial and answer any legal questions Yohn might have.

Thomson reminded Yohn that might confuse jurors, but Yohn said he would ask that jurors be instructed to acknowledge that he was representing himself.

Thomson then instructed Nelson to be part of the trial and to answer “legal questions that he brings to you.”

Because the evidentiary issues related to the admissibility of various pieces of evidence, that portion of the hearing was closed to members of the media and general public.

Yohn was set to represent himself at trial on June 21 when he requested an attorney moments before prospective jurors entered the room. After his request to get an attorney was granted, Yohn said in court that he would fire whomever was appointed and represent himself later.

He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault, all Class X felonies, and residential burglary, a Class 1 felony. Those charges are in connection with a Nov. 9, 2021, incident that allegedly began along the North Bottom Road.

He also faces felony charges in two other cases. He was charged with vehicular hijacking stemming from an Oct. 31, 2021, incident.

He faces charges of residential burglary, a Class 1 felony; two counts of theft or unauthorized control of property over $500 but under $10,000, Class 3 felonies; and criminal sexual abuse, a Class 4 felony. Those charges stem from an Oct. 14, 2021, incident.

Yohn is being held on a $15 million bond, which is believed to be the largest bond amount ever set in Adams County.

The trial is set to start Nov. 14, and he will return to court for a status hearing on Nov. 2.

