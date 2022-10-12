Two cold fronts will arrive today

QUINCY (WGEM) - So far today, cold front number one has been moving through the Tri-States. This front brought us a little rain, but through the rest of the afternoon and early evening hours we will enjoy clearing skies and sunshine. Daytime highs for much of the area will be in the upper 60s with a few locations on the southern tier closer to 70°. It will be a little breezy again today, with gusts up to 25 mph.

A secondary cold front remains on track to dive into the area this evening. This front will generate a little more rain. These showers will form to our northwest and will attempt to move into the Tri-States. The northern tier could get a few light showers from this front but as those showers move southward they will fall apart as they weaken and encounter drier air. The rest of the night will be partly cloudy with cooler lows in the 40s.

That means tomorrow morning will be noticeably cooler than this morning, by about 20.

