Two cold fronts will arrive today

By Whitney Williams
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - So far today, cold front number one has been moving through the Tri-States. This front brought us a little rain, but through the rest of the afternoon and early evening hours we will enjoy clearing skies and sunshine. Daytime highs for much of the area will be in the upper 60s with a few locations on the southern tier closer to 70°. It will be a little breezy again today, with gusts up to 25 mph.

A secondary cold front remains on track to dive into the area this evening. This front will generate a little more rain. These showers will form to our northwest and will attempt to move into the Tri-States. The northern tier could get a few light showers from this front but as those showers move southward they will fall apart as they weaken and encounter drier air. The rest of the night will be partly cloudy with cooler lows in the 40s.

That means tomorrow morning will be noticeably cooler than this morning, by about 20.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blessing Hospital
Blessing eliminates about 150 positions
Thomas D.C. Payne and Jordan A Payne
Two more charged after man dies from assault in Hannibal
Tiara Bonner (left), Jason Anderson (right)
Two people face murder charges after man dies from assault in Hannibal
Nicolas Hummel
Another man arrested in connection with nightclub stabbing
Keokuk college instructor, Jason Radel, put on leave following felony charge
Keokuk college instructor put on leave following felony charge

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Wed Evening
StormTrak Weather Wed Evening
Gusty wind will develop Thursday afternoon
Breezy then colder
StormTrak Weather Wednesday Midday
StormTrak Weather Wednesday Midday
StormTrak Weather Wednesday Morning
StormTrak Weather Wednesday Morning