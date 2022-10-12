Western Connection shop to benefit WIU programs

MACOMB (WGEM) - A new Western Illinois University-based shop is making its way into the Macomb train station.

In addition to selling apparel, Western Connection will store items that are made by students that stemmed from class projects.

Program Director for Study Abroad and Outreach Sally Adams is organizing the store before it’s scheduled opening on Friday, Oct. 21. Adams said she got the idea from another university.

”They had what many would call a maker space where students could come and make product and sell it,” Adams said. “I thought to myself, we have students who make things on campus already, they have a space they make them in so why not come up with a space to sell it in.”

So far, Adams said the store is receiving items from WIU Engineering and Technology, Agriculture and the school’s annual art sale.

“I’ve reached out to other areas to think about what their students do, too,” Adams said.

Money generated from the student-made items go directly back towards that program.

Adams said Western Connection’s hours will center around the Amtrak schedule.

Beginning Oct. 25, the store will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Western Connection will also sell tickets for campus events. Adams said the store will be staffed by WIU employees and students.

