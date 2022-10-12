WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (October 7) Day 1 Of IHSA State Golf Tournament For Class 1A And Class 2A

Local Prep Golfers From The “Land Of Lincoln” Hit The Fairways In Seach Of State Championships!
IHSA State Tournament Golf Action Now Underway In Class 1A and Class 2A
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -We’ll have an update from the first day of action at the IHSA State Golf Tournament for some of our local golfers and teams from various locations in Class 1A and Class 2A.

Day 2 of state tourney golf action is set for Saturday. Please note that start times have been pushed back due to frost warning now in place throughout various locations in the state.

