WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (October 7) Tri-States Area Prep Teams Prepare For Another Exciting “Football Friday Night”

Western Big 6 Conference: QHS Blue Devils Football Team Set To Butt Heads Against Geneseo On the Road
Undefeated Raiders Of North Shelby Set To Host St. Paul Lutheran
Undefeated Raiders Of North Shelby Set To Host St. Paul Lutheran
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - There are several special and intriguing match-up’s on the Football Friday Night” schedule tonight across the Tri-States. In “The Gem City” this evening, the (3-3) Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame will play host to Normal West in a special Homecoming battle at 10th & Jackson. We’ll have game highlights later on “Sports Extra” on WGEM Sports at Ten.

In the “Show me State” meanwhile, exciting football games will also be on tap in both Shelbina and Shelbyville. We’ll check in on both the Raiders of North Shelby and the Cardinals of South Shelby and their head coach Adam Gunterman.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

QHS Lady Blue Devils Play Host to Alleman

Updated: 6 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (October 11) Quincy High Blue Devils Volleyball Team Welcomes The Alleman Lady Pioneers To The Gem City

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Play Host To Alleman On The IHSA Volleyball Court

Sports

John Wood Lady Blazers Volleyball Team Developing Under Weston

Updated: 7 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (October 11) John Wood Lady Blazers Volleyball Team Set To Return To Action In The Gem City On Wednesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
John Wood Lady Blazers Volleyball Team Set to Return To Action On Wednesday

Sports

QND Opens Post-Season Play On The IHSA Soccer Pitch

Updated: 8 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (October 11) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Soccer Team Opens Post-Season Play In The Gem City Against Abingdon-Avon

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Raiders Open Post-Season Play On The IHSA Soccer Pitch In The Gem City

Sports

IHSA State Golf Tournaments Underway In Class 1A & 2A

Updated: 9 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (October 7) Day 1 Of IHSA State Golf Tournament For Class 1A And Class 2A

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
IHSA State Tournament Golf Tourney's Now Underway In Class 1A And Class 2A

Sports

Exciting "Football Friday Night" Match-Up's On Tap

Updated: 12 hours ago

Sports

QHS Blue Devils Soccer Team Preps For Game Against Normal West

Updated: 12 hours ago