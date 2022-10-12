WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (October 11) John Wood Lady Blazers Volleyball Team Set To Return To Action In The Gem City On Wednesday

Former Tri-State Volleyball Prep Standout Katie Cox Offers Insight On Her Transition To The College Game
Former Pittsfield Volleyball Standout Katie Cox Now Playing Hard For The Lady Blazers Of John Wood
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The John Wood Lady Blazers volleyball team may be young, but the squad is full of energy, enthusiasm, and potential. So far this season, JWCC has posted a (4-15) overall slate on the hardwood under the direction of first year head coach Scott Weston. The Blazers are (1-3) in conference play as they prepare to play host to Missouri Baptist University on Wednesday. The game will be played at the Student Activity Center on the John Wood campus at 6:00 p.m.

During their last outing, John Wood posted a big 3-2 win against the JV team from Illinois College. Heading into Wednesday’s home game, the Lady Blazers have posted a (1-5) slate in their last 6 games, but coach Weston remains very upbeat as the squad continues to show improvement after each contest. Right now, the Blazers roster is loaded with six freshmen from the Tri-State area who had very strong careers in the prep ranks. One of those players at JWCC presently is freshman Katie Cox. We’ll check in with the proud Pittsfield High graduate and get her thoughts on the transition process she’s now experiencing moving from the high school to collegiate volleyball ranks.

