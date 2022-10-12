WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (October 11) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Soccer Team Opens Post-Season Play In The Gem City Against Abingdon-Avon

QND All-State Forward Tanner Anderson Sidelined For Post-Season Debut Against The Tornadoes Due To Injury
Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Open IHSA Post-Season Play At Advance Physical Therapy Field
Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Open IHSA Post-Season Play At Advance Physical Therapy Field
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame had the pleasure of opening IHSA Class 1A Regional play on the soccer pitch on their home turf earlier today. QND was playing host to the Tornadoes of Abingdon-Avon at 10th & Jackson with their All-State forward, senior Tanner Anderson, sidelined due to injury.

We’ll have game highlights from Advance Physical Therapy Field.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

