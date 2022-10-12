WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (October 10) QHS Blue Devils Soccer Team Set to Hit The Road On Wednesday For Their 2022 Regular Season Finale

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy Blue Devils soccer team will be back on the pitch (weather permitting) on Wednesday afternoon in their 2022 regular-season finale. The road game against the Wildcats of Normal West should be a tough challenge for the “Blue and White.” The Wildcats are (14-4-2) on the season while the Blue Devils check in at (11-7-1) after dropping a 1-0 contest last Friday against Hannibal. That setback occurred on the pitch at Flinn Memorial Stadium where QHS is now (5-2) on the season.

Quincy midfielder Carter Venvertloh has been dealing with a few minor injuries this week. The teams leading goal scorer was held out of drills on Monday in an effort to give his body time to bounce back in time to face Normal West. If Carter can’t line up against Normal West, QHS head coach Ron Bridal has confidence that he has players on the roster who will be able to fill in and be productive. We’ll chech in with coach Bridal for more insight.

After Wednesday’s match-up, QHS will prepare for post-season play on Friday against Granite City. That game is set to take place at Flinn where the Blue Devils haven’t hosted a home playoff soccer game since 2015.

