WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (October 10) WB6 Football: Quincy Blue Devils Will Face Alleman On The Road This Saturday

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy High Blue Devils football team hit the road last week and simply took care of business in the Western big 6 Conference ranks. The Blue and White beat Geneseo 35-17 to raise they’re conference record to (3-2) on the season. Now at (5-2) overall, with another win, the Blue Devils will lock up a home playoff date. QHS will travel to Alleman on Saturday to face the (1-6) Pioneers. AHS is currently (0-5) in the WB6 standings. The Blue Devils are now (3-1) on the season playing on the road with (soph) quarterback Bradyn Little directing the offense. Junior offensive guard and defensive lineman Chris Flachs recently offered some insight on facing winless Alleman on the prep gridiron this weekend.

Just a reminder, if you can’t make it to the contest this weekend, you can listen to the QHS vs. Alleman game “LIVE’ on WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 98.9 FM. Pregame coverage will get underway at 6:45 p.m.

