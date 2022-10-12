Winchester city officials hope to make changes with a new police chief

WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - After one month without a police chief, Mayor Rex McIntire appointed Steve Doolin as Winchester’s new police chief. Doolin has almost 30 years of experience with the Illinois Department of Corrections in Jacksonville and worked for more than a decade at the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.

McIntire said the city and Doolin are working to make positive changes within the police department.

“We’re actually pushing to have 24/7 coverage with a full time officer,” McIntire said. “All the time. And Steve’s working on getting that done, too. It might all cost us a little but more but the council and I feel that it’s really beneficial.”

McIntire said the two officers they have on staff currently are on call if anything happens, however he said they’re working to eliminate that if they can hire a new officer on board.

