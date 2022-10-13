1st guilty pleas entered in $250M federal food program fraud

The alleged $250 million fleecing of the nonprofit Feeding Our Future program targeted federal...
The alleged $250 million fleecing of the nonprofit Feeding Our Future program targeted federal child nutrition programs that provide free meals to low-income children and adults.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The first batch of guilty pleas involving about 50 people charged in a $250 million scheme to defraud a federal meals program in Minnesota were entered Thursday in a Minneapolis courtroom.

Hadith Ahmed, 33, who worked for the Feeding Our Future program, became the first employee to plead guilty and testify about the fraud. He admitted to taking more than $1.3 million in bribes to help other co-conspirators.

The alleged $250 million fleecing of the nonprofit Feeding Our Future program targeted federal child nutrition programs that provide free meals to low-income children and adults. Prosecutors are calling it the largest pandemic-related fraud in the U.S.

Ahmed told U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel that the organization ran a “pay to play” system that required sites it sponsored to kick back a portion of the federal money they received in exchange for Feeding Our Future’s sponsorship, the Star Tribune reported.

Bekam Merdassa and Hanna Marakegn, both 40, pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Marakegn, who owned Brava Café in Minneapolis, admitted Thursday to receiving $7.1 million in federal child nutrition program money after falsely claiming to have served millions of meals to needy children during the pandemic. Merdassa said his company falsely claimed to have served 1.3 million meals to children and submitted fake invoices in exchange for illegal reimbursements.

All three defendants are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blessing Hospital
Blessing eliminates about 150 positions
Keokuk college instructor, Jason Radel, put on leave following felony charge
Keokuk college instructor put on leave following felony charge
DG Market
Dollar General with fresh produce and frozen meat opens in Winchester
Kaelin Rickey
Another person charged with murder following Hannibal assault
Thomas D.C. Payne and Jordan A Payne
Two more charged after man dies from assault in Hannibal

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
A new legal aid office is opening in Quincy
A new legal aid office is opening in Quincy
Interim Los Angeles City Council President Mitch O'Farrell, second from right, talks to city...
Racist remarks could spell trouble for LA political maps
Sen. Jil Tracy and Rep. Norrine Hammond address community members at Thursday's Macomb...
State lawmakers address budget, mental health and SAFE-T act at legislative luncheon
State lawmakers address budget, mental health and SAFE-T act at legislative luncheon
State lawmakers address budget, mental health and SAFE-T act at legislative luncheon