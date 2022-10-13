Another person charged with murder following Hannibal assault

Kaelin Rickey
Kaelin Rickey(Hannibal Police Department)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal police reported Wednesday a third person has been charged with second-degree murder following an assault Sunday on Hannibal’s Main Street.

Police reported Kaelin Rickey, 26 of Hannibal had been arrested Wednesday and was being held with no bond.

Police stated the incident is still actively being investigated.

Police have arrested five individuals so far, including Rickey, following the incident Sunday night near 125 North Main.

According to Hannibal police, Tiara T. Bonner, 26, of Hannibal, and Jason D. Anderson, 24, of Hannibal, have been charged with second-degree murder and Jordan A. Payne, 27 and Thomas D.C. Payne, 29 of Hannibal, have been charged with first-degree assault.

Hannibal Police said they responded at 1:50 a.m. on Sunday to the 100 block of North Main where they found a man who had serious injuries.

The man was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital and later to a trauma center where he died.

