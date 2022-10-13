Art Keller Marina to operate through 2025

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Park Board members voted unanimously Wednesday night to continue to operate the Art Keller Marina through 2025.

Previously the board questioned taking it out of commission following the 2023 season.

They said slip rentals were low, yet the cost to operate it continued to climb.

Board President John Frankenhoff said it would take an increase in slip rentals to consider keeping it.

“As far as what’s changed in the last two months, it’s not so much an increase in the number of renters, except commitment from the existing renters to be more of a partner with us in promoting and recruiting new renters for next year and beyond,” Frankenhoff said. “So their commitment to assist with maintenance, perhaps even a fundraiser and things like that was what changed the direction.”

Frankenhoff said their costs are going to continue to go up due to an increase in the minimum wage and labor, which are their biggest expenses.

“We have about 118 renters right now”, Frankenhoff said. “I don’t have a firm goal, but we need probably an increase of eight to 10 next year, I would be thrilled.”

He said if they have more renters, it’ll increase the revenue and hopefully balance the budget.

A plan he hopes comes to pass in the future.

