Culbertson Memorial Hospital receives $600,000 USDA grant

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - Culbertson Memorial Hospital is embarking on a fresh new start with help from a USDA grant.

The $600,000 grant was awarded as part of the Emergency Rural Health Care Grant program.

Hospital CEO Gregg Snyder says the funding will help the hospital system purchase and begin the implementation process for a brand new electronic health system.

Snyder said the new system will help the hospital, and the rural clinics, share patient medical records if they need higher care.

“Right now we have a combination of multiple systems,” Snyder said. “We have one software we utilize for the clinics, another software for the emergency department, another software for therapy, and then we have some of our departments still using paper charting.”

He said the upgraded system, Cerner Community Works, will benefit both employees and patients.

“The patient has complete access to their entire record, throughout the entire organization. And it’s portable, so we can send that record to other facilities... so if you’re going on to a higher level of care like Blessing or St. John’s or Memorial... we can send that entire record,” Snyder said.

He said the funding from the grant is a big boost for the rural hospital system.

“The resources that a small hospital like ours has are limited. So, when we can get an infusion of capital to be able to make that large improvement to our organization is just... it’s a fantastic opportunity for us,” Snyder said.

Minor changes are already underway in the system to help staff ease into the changes.

According to Snyder, the full transition period is expected to begin in March and finish in September 2023.

You can find out more information about the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants here.

