Famers keeping an eye on diesel prices

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Missouri farmers say they are hoping rising diesel prices don’t take a chunk out of their bottom line.

Marion County Farm Bureau president Joe Kendrick said at this time last year, a gallon diesel cost between $4.10 and $4.20. He said current prices stand around $4.89.

Kendrick said while prices dipped a little over the summer, they went back up when harvest season started, though he said that could be due to events going on in the world.

“If we could see, you know, diesel back to that $4 range or less would be great,” Kendrick said. “Of course it would be great if it was back to $2.50.”

He said a single one combine can hold 200-250 gallons of fuel, and burn as much as seven gallons every hour. He said farmers can sometimes burn up to 500 gallons every day between harvesting and transporting goods.

Taylor Farms owner Chris Taylor said they use several thousand gallons of diesel fuel every year.

“Everything runs on diesel, from planting to harvest, to bringing the crop from the field, to taking it to town from the elevator, moving it to the end processor, moving it back to wherever its final destination is as a finished good,” he said.

Taylor said some farmers might try to get around high diesel costs by buying in bulk, though that can be risky if they are buying while prices are high.

He said while diesel costs can make up a low margin in farmers profits, if they aren’t managed properly they can quickly eat away at profits.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.