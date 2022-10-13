Great River Honor Flight undertakes last mission of 2022

By Jessica Beaver
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - About 29 Tri-State veterans and their guardians embarked on the last Great River Honor Flight of the year early Thursday morning.

The group left Hannibal Lagrange University at 2:15 a.m. on a bus bound for Lambert Field in St. Louis where they caught a flight to Baltimore then on to Washington D.C..

Organizers said veterans will visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Korea War Veterans Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, World War II Memorial, Washington Monument, Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and Tomb of the Unknown Soldier before having dinner at the Air Force Memorial overlooking the Pentagon.

They are scheduled to arrive back in the Tri-States at 10:15 p.m. Thursday night at Hannibal LaGrange University

This is the Great River Honor Flight’s 62nd mission and also marked the 2,000th veteran to participate in the program.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blessing Hospital
Blessing eliminates about 150 positions
Keokuk college instructor, Jason Radel, put on leave following felony charge
Keokuk college instructor put on leave following felony charge
DG Market
Dollar General with fresh produce and frozen meat opens in Winchester
Kaelin Rickey
Another person charged with murder following Hannibal assault
Thomas D.C. Payne and Jordan A Payne
Two more charged after man dies from assault in Hannibal

Latest News

Cass County ASD No. 1
Cass County places ‘assistance district’ proposition on Nov. ballot
Snider was called to the stand to testify on Thursday.
Criminal trial continues for third day for former Neches ISD principal
A new legal aid office is opening in Quincy
A new legal aid office is opening in Quincy
State lawmakers address budget, mental health and SAFE-T act at legislative luncheon
State lawmakers address budget, mental health and SAFE-T act at legislative luncheon
Young woman overcomes breast cancer
Young woman overcomes breast cancer