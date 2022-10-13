Great River Honor Flight undertakes last mission of 2022

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - About 29 Tri-State veterans and their guardians embarked on the last Great River Honor Flight of the year early Thursday morning.

The group left Hannibal Lagrange University at 2:15 a.m. on a bus bound for Lambert Field in St. Louis where they caught a flight to Baltimore then on to Washington D.C..

Organizers said veterans will visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Korea War Veterans Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, World War II Memorial, Washington Monument, Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and Tomb of the Unknown Soldier before having dinner at the Air Force Memorial overlooking the Pentagon.

They are scheduled to arrive back in the Tri-States at 10:15 p.m. Thursday night at Hannibal LaGrange University

This is the Great River Honor Flight’s 62nd mission and also marked the 2,000th veteran to participate in the program.

